Powerful HD optical phone microscope

If you would like to harness the power of your mobile phones cameras to be able to explore a world normally hidden from sight. You might be interested in a new HD optical phone microscope now available to back via Kickstarter. Designed to provide very low distortion pictures when compared to desktop microscopes, the phone microscope is extremely easy to use and simply clips onto your phone when needed.

Weighing just 53 g the phone microscope is small and lightweight and is approximately one third the size of the mobile phone. The portable microscope provides an easy, low-cost way to explore your surroundings at a microscopic level. Equipped with a multilayer lens the microscope offers a clearer and brighter viewing image when compared to ordinary lens coatings, say its creators.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $41 or £34 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Its size is only 1/4 the size of a mobile phone, its weight is about 13g, and its thickness is 7.8mm, which is light and small, does not take up any space, can be put in a pocket and is also convenient for children to hold it. It uses a multiple protection design to prevent from damaging the mobile phone and lens, and uses a button that is not pressed down, which it easy to operate.”

Phone microscope

If the HD Optical campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the HD Optical phone microscope project watch the promotional video below.

“It can match any brand of mobile phone with different widths and different lens positions, and can be used by just opening the stretching clip. The best focusing distance is 5.5-7mm, which is also the shooting distance between the microscope and the outer surface of products. It has 3.7v and 50mAh of battery capacity, and can charge for 50 minutes, and lights for 120-150 minutes to provide a long battery life, which it is easy to travel outdoors, and also supports direct charging and charging treasures.”

“Focusing on digital optical products, we aim to create quality products with unique functions and creativity. From micro to macro, we observe the world and feel it. Starting from polishing quality and functions, we mainly research and develop original designs. We respect the needs and intentions of every customer.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the phone microscope, jump over to the official HD Optical crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



