Blackmagic Design portable ATEM Television Studio

As well as announcing the availability of its new ATEM Microphone Converter Blackmagic Design has also introduced its new portable ATEM Television Studio. Making it available in two different varieties with the first being the ATEM Television Studio HD8 and priced at £2,639. The second is the ATEM Television Studio HD8 ISO priced at £3,515. The second model builds on the first and also includes ISO recording of all 8 inputs and supports up to 8 remote cameras with control and tally for each camera, explains Black Magic Design.

“The new ATEM Television Studio HD is a professional live production switcher built into a broadcast control panel so it can be used for high end work while being extremely portable. This means you can use it in small venues that don’t have the access for equipment racks or broadcast vans. You get a powerful switcher with 8 standards converted SDI inputs, 2 aux outputs, 4 chroma keyers, 2 downstream keyers, SuperSource, 2 media players and lots of transitions! Plus it includes a whole television studio of features such as hardware streaming, recording, audio mixer, talkback, multiview and optional internal cloud storage. There’s even an ISO model that records all 8 inputs for editing!”

ATEM Television Studio

“Get a fully featured broadcast quality live production studio with 8 standards converted 3G-SDI inputs, built in streaming, master recorder, multiview, USB webcam support, DVE, 4 ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyers, media players, talkback, 4 way Ethernet switch and optional internal cloud media storage. The more advanced ISO model includes all the features of ATEM Television Studio HD8 plus adds ISO recording of all 8 inputs to separate video files. Also supports up to 8 remote cameras via local Ethernet or globally via the internet. Remote cameras even support tally and camera control!”

“With the all in one design, you can build a new generation of ultra compact broadcast vans! You don’t need racks of equipment, so you can eliminate clutter for a much nicer work environment. For stability, you can even mount the switcher inset into the desk! Some of the most exciting venues, such as downstairs music venues or comedy clubs, are too small for racks of video equipment. However ATEM Television Studio can be carried into any venue! It’s also easy to pack up, even if the venue is still crowded.”

Source : BMD





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals