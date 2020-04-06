Blackmagic ATEM Mini Pro live streaming switcher

Blackmagic Design has unveiled their latest creation in the form of the ATEM Mini Pro live stream switcher which allows you to easily access four HDMI video inputs. The ATEM Mini Pro features 4 standards converted HDMI inputs, USB webcam out, HDMI out, Fairlight audio mixer with EQ and dynamics, DVE for picture in picture, transition effects, green screen chroma key, 20 stills media pool for titles and free ATEM Software Control.

The ATEM Mini Pro also includes direct recording to USB flash disks in H.264 and direct streaming via Ethernet to YouTube Live and more. As well as offering a multiview with 4 cameras, media, preview and program plus status of recording, streaming and audio. The Blackmagic ATEM Mini Pro is now available to purchase priced at $595.

“ATEM Mini switchers make it easy to create professional multi camera productions for live streaming to YouTube and innovative business presentations using Skype or Zoom! Simply connect ATEM Mini and you can switch live between 4 high quality video camera inputs for dramatically better quality images. Or connect a computer for PowerPoint slides or gaming consoles. The built in DVE allows exciting picture in picture effects, perfect for commentary! There are loads of video effects too! All ATEM Mini models have USB that works like a webcam so you can use any streaming software while the ATEM Mini Pro model adds live streaming and recording to USB disks. ATEM Mini even has secret broadcast features built in so it can do high end work!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Live production is the fastest way to complete a finished program, plus you can stream it to a live global audience via YouTube at the same time. The USB webcam output of ATEM Mini connects to any computer and looks just like a built in webcam, so all streaming software for social media platforms work! With up to 4 HDMI inputs you can set up multiple camera angles such as wide shots along with independent close ups of each person in the performance. Or you can connect to a computer with a PowerPoint slide show, video clip playback, websites or gaming consoles. All switching is in real time so you can live stream to any social media platform such as YouTube, Facebook, TwitchTV and many more!”

Source : BM

