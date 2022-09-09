Black Adam film starring Dwayne Johnson second trailer released by DC Comics

Following on from the teaser released at Comic-Con earlier a few months ago DC comics has released a new second trailer for the upcoming Black Adam film starring Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan. The Black Adam film has been directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Black Adam will premiering theatre screens worldwide in a few months time on October 21, 2022 Black Adam will become the archenemy of the superhero Shazam and shares his powers from the ancient wizard of the same name.

Black Adam film 2022

“After nearly five-thousand years of imprisonment, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), an antihero from the ancient city of Kahndaq, is unleashed into modern times. His brute tactics and way of justice attract the attention of the Justice Society of America (JSA), who try to stop his rampage, teach him how to be a hero more than a villain, and must team up to stop a force more powerful than Adam himself.”

It will be interesting to see how the latest DC Comics film integrates with the already releases Shazam film storyline. A sequel to the original Shazam movie is also planned although its release has been delayed.

Source : DC Comics

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals