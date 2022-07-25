Shazam 2 Fury of the Gods first trailer released

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for Shazam 2 Fury of the Gods continuing the story of teenager Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. Check out the official first trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the sequel which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide from December 15, 2022 and throughout North America on December 21, 2022.

Shazam 2 Fury of the Gods has been directed by David F. Sandberg from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan and stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu.

Shazam 2 Fury of the Gods

“Asher Angel returns in Fury of the Gods as Billy Batson, an orphan who shouts “Shazam!” to activate his adult superhero alter-ego. (That would be Levi, who’s also returning alongside original director David F. Sandberg.) Returning cast members for Fury of the Gods include Jack Dylan Grazer and Djimon Hounsou, and the sequel also adds Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Michelle Borth, Ross Butler, and D.J. Cotrona to the cast.”

“This new installment finds Zachary Levi’s titular superhero alter-ego in the throes of an existential crisis. The other superheroes he knows (all the DC heroes—Batman, Aquaman, The Flash… wait, that Flash?) are so impressive. “I don’t even deserve all these powers, if I’m being honest,” he says in the film’s first full trailer—which premiered Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con. “Like, what am I even contributing?”

Source : Warner Bros.

