Black Adam DC superhero film stars Dwayne Johnson

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming DC superhero film Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson. The new action adventure movie will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide in a few months time and will be available to watch from October 21, 2022. The film has been directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC.

Black Adam stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

Black Adam DC

“Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Black Adam is a fictional character appearing in American comic books published by DC Comics. Created by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck, the character is one of the archenemies of the superhero Shazam and the nemesis of the Shazam Family.”

Source : Warner Bros. Pictures

