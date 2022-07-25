Black Adam film starring Dwayne Johnson Comic-Con teaser trailer

At Comic-Con this week a new trailer for the upcoming movie Black Adam was teased showing what you can expect from the storyline and first movie to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra. Black Adam is intended to be a spin-off from the Shazam! film and will be the 11th film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, the film stars Dwayne Johnson as Teth-Adam and of course Black Adam alongside Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan. Johnson was attached to the original Shazam! film early in its development and confirmed he would portray the villain Black Adam way back in September 2014.

Black Adam film 2022

Black Adam will premiering theatre screens worldwide in a few months time on October 21, 2022 Black Adam will become the archenemy of the superhero Shazam and shares his powers from the ancient wizard of the same name.

“Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.”

Source : Warner Bros.

