Biolite BaseCharge 600+ and 1500+ portable power supplies

BioLite, a leader in off-grid renewable energy solutions, has announced updates to its popular portable power station lineup with the release of the BaseCharge 600+ and BaseCharge 1500+ portable power supply. These new portable power stations maintain the compact footprint, port facings, and wireless charging features of their predecessors but now offer up to 4x faster recharging times and are available at a more competitive price point.

Biolite BaseCharge Portable Power Supply

Key Takeaways BaseCharge 600+ and 1500+ models offer up to 4x faster recharging times.

New high-capacity wall-charging cord included with each unit.

BaseCharge 600+ now supports a second 100W solar panel.

Units are up to 19 pounds lighter than comparable models.

Rated cycle life allows for over ten years of use without efficiency loss.

Multiple AC/DC charging options for various appliances and devices.

Convenient wireless charging deck for high-use phones.

Rigorous safety testing ensures durability and reliability.

Enhanced Recharging Capabilities

The new BaseCharge+ portable power supply solutions are optimized for rapid recharging from both solar and wall-charging sources. With the inclusion of a new high-capacity wall-charging cord, users can now fully recharge their units in under three hours. The BaseCharge 600+ model also features a higher capacity solar input, allowing customers to add a second 100W panel to their solar generator system for even faster recharging.

Portability and Versatility

BioLite’s BaseCharge+ models continue to prioritize portability and versatility. The use of lighter weight battery chemistry results in power stations that are up to 19 pounds lighter than comparable models. Despite the reduced weight, these units do not compromise on power, offering multiple AC/DC charging options that can handle larger appliances like electric coolers, CPAP machines, and TVs, as well as personal devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

MSRP: $599

Charge-In Time: 2.5 Hours (Includes NEW high capacity wall charging cord)

Li-Ion (NMC) Battery Capacity: 622 Wh

Inputs (3): Wall / Solar Input (HPP): 120 W, USB-C PD: 100 W, Solar via included HPP

Outputs (10): (2x) 110V AC Output (600 W // 1,000 W Surge), (1x) Wireless Output (10 W), (2x) 12 V DC Barrel Port (120 W), (1x) 12 V Car Port Output (120 W), (2x) USB-A Output (5 V), (1x) USB-C Output (5 V), (1x) USB-C PD Output (5 V, 100 W)

Weight: 13lbs (5.9kg)

Dimensions: 12.2 x 7.9 x 7.9 in (309 x 200 x 201 mm)

What it Powers: Smartphones – 48 Charges, Electric Cooler – 15 Hours, CPAP Machine – 13 Hours, Laptop – 9 Charges, 55’’ TV – 6 Hours

MSRP: $1299

Charge-In Time: 3 Hours (Includes NEW high capacity wall charging cord)

Li-Ion (NMC) Battery Capacity: 1521 Wh

Inputs (3): Wall / Solar Input (HPP): 400 W, USB-C PD: 100 W, Solar via included HPP

Outputs (12): (3x) 110V AC Output (1200 W // 2,400 W Surge), (1x) Wireless Output (10 W), (2x) 12 V DC Barrel Port (120 W), (1x) 12 V Car Port Output (120 W), (2x) USB-A Output (5 V), (2x) USB-C Output (5 V), (1x) USB-C PD Output (5 V, 100 W)

Weight: 26.5 lbs (12.1 kg)

Dimensions: 14.4 x 12.2 x 8.2 in (367 x 310 x 209 mm)

What it Powers: Smartphones – 117 Charges, Electric Cooler – 37 Hours, CPAP Machine – 31 Hours, Laptop – 22 Charges, Refrigerator – 20 Hours

Pricing and Availability

The BaseCharge 600+ is priced at $599, while the BaseCharge 1500+ is available for $1299. Both portable power supply models are designed to offer reliable, easy-to-use energy solutions for various applications, from group camping adventures to potential grid outages. These power stations are available for purchase through BioLite’s official website and select retailers.

BioLite’s BaseCharge+ models have undergone rigorous safety testing, including battery cell selection, extreme temperature testing, vibration testing, and drop testing. These measures ensure that the units are safe to use around the house and can withstand the toughest adventures. The convenient wireless charging deck further enhances the user experience by allowing quick and easy charging of high-use phones without the need for cords.

For those interested in exploring more about BioLite's high-capacity portable power supply solutions, additional information can be found on BioLiteEnergy. Other areas of interest might include BioLite's range of solar panels, portable grills, and other off-grid energy solutions designed to make outdoor adventures more enjoyable and sustainable.



