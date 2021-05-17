Biolite AlpenGLow camping lights provide upto 200hrs of illumination

Outdoor illumination specialists and camping accessory maker Biolite will soon be launching its new range of AlpenGlow lights making them available in both 250 and 500 lumen versions. In low light output modes the lights are capable of providing up to 200 hours of illumination from a single charge and are equipped with USB-out ports enabling you to charge your phone and other gadgets if required while away from the grid. Although this will have an effect on the total illumination time the light can provide depending on how much charge your devices take from the light.

To learn more about the new Biolite AlpenGLow 250 and 500 lumen rechargeable lights check out the video below which gives a great overview of all the features, specifications and modes.

“The AlpenGlow 250 rechargeable lantern delivers amblient and task-based lighting, all inspired by nature. Featuring high-efficiency ChromaReal LED technology, accurately render the colors in your environment with the glow of warm natural light. Shake the lantern and the internal accelerometer unlocks additional features like Candle Flicker or a mesmerizing rotation of color. Small size makes it easy to pack and ready for the backyard or the backcountry.”

AlpenGlow 250 Lumen Multicolor USB Lantern features :

– 250 lumens, runs for 5h HI & 200h LO

– 3200 mAh rechargeable battery

– Shake to access special lighting modes

– ChromaReal LEDs create true tones at night

– USB-out charges devices or runs BioLite SiteLights

– Modes: Cool & Warm White (Dimmable), Candle Flicker, Single Color, Multicolor, and Cycling Color

AlpenGlow 500 Lumen Multicolor USB Lantern features :

– 500 lumens, runs for 5h HI & 200h LO

– 6400 mAh rechargeable battery

– Shake to access special lighting modes

– ChromaReal LEDs create true tones at night

– USB-out charges devices or runs BioLite SiteLights

– Single or blended color modes

– Modes: Cool & Warm White (Dimmable), Candle Flicker, Single Color, Multicolor, and Cycling Color

Source : Biolite

