Microsoft brings Bing to ChatGPT as the default search option

Following on from huge investment Microsoft has made in the OpenAI Chat GPT artificial intelligence service, estimated to be approximately $10 billion. Microsoft has today announced at its Build 2023 developer conference it will be bringing its Bing search engine to the ChatGPT AI service as the default search option.

Chat GPT Bing search

“We’re taking the next steps to further expand how people can interact with search and how developers can build on our AI platform. I’m pleased to share three key updates for Bing: The integration of Bing Search into Chat GPT, a common plugin platform with OpenAI and new plugin partners, and the expanded integration of Bing Chat across Microsoft’s copilots. Today’s updates create greater opportunities for developers and more magical experiences for people as we continue the transformation of search.”

Engine

“ChatGPT will now have a world-class search engine built-in to provide timelier and more up-to-date answers with access from the web. Now, ChatGPT answers can be grounded by search and web data and include citations so you can learn more—all directly from within chat. The new experience is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus subscribers starting today and will be available to free users soon by simply enabling a plugin which brings Bing to ChatGPT. “

Bing plugins

“As part of this shared plugin platform, Bing is adding to its support for plugins. In addition to previously announced plugins for OpenTable and Wolfram Alpha, today we’re thrilled to welcome Expedia, Instacart, Kayak, Klarna, Redfin, TripAdvisor, and Zillow to the Bing ecosystem.

With plugins built right into chat, across desktop and mobile, Bing makes relevant recommendations based on your conversation. For example, you can use the OpenTable plugin to ask about restaurants or related topics. This becomes even more powerful on mobile when you’re on the go with the Bing mobile app.”

For more information on the new Chat GPT Bing search integration jump over to the official Microsoft Bing blog by following the link below, for everything that was announced at this years Microsoft Build 2023 developer conference.

Source : Microsoft



