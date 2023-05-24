Microsoft Build 2023 full keynote presentation

The Microsoft Build 2023 developer conference is now underway and if you missed the opening keynote presented by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella you will be pleased to know that it is now embedded below for your viewing pleasure. Microsoft Build is an annual developer conference first launched back in 2011.

Although the event is geared toward software engineers and web developers using Windows, Microsoft Azure, and other Microsoft technologies, Microsoft unveils what it has in store for Windows users in the coming months. As you can imagine this year the event has been predominantly focusing on the new artificial intelligent technology Microsoft has been implementing into a variety of different services from its Bing search engine to its online Store.

Microsoft has been a large investor in the OpenAI ChatGPT system providing the processing power from its servers to aid the company push its new artificial intelligence forward. Rumours suggest that Microsoft has invested around $10 billion in OpenAI and is now looking to reap the rewards.

Microsoft Build 2023 Keynote Presentation

Source : Microsoft



