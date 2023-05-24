Microsoft adds new AI Hub to its Store for customers to enjoy

Microsoft is adopting artificial intelligence throughout its services at a blistering pace and has today announced a number of new rollouts including the addition of a new AI Hub to the Microsoft Store. The AI Hub has been designed to provide customers with a new curated section in the Microsoft Store where we will promote the best AI experiences built by the developer community and Microsoft. Watch the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the new integration with artificial intelligence and how it can help you.

When you visit the Microsoft store you will be presented with a header that allows you to try out the new artificial intelligent features which have been integrated to help you find the products you need more effectively. “It’s not just a place to download an app or a game, but rather, it should serve as a resource to educate customers about how they can be more productive, achieve their tasks, and discover new content.”

Microsoft Store AI Hub

“This is a space where we will educate customers on how to start and expand their AI journey, inspiring them to use AI in everyday ways to boost productivity, spark creativity and so much more. For example, you will be able to use AI to express your creativity through Luminar Neo and Lensa, master your video and audio with Descript, Krisp and Podcastle, present your ideas with Gamma and Copy.ai, build your resume with Kickresume, generate your voice with Play.ht, or even plan your trip with Tripnotes.

All the content will be tested for security, family safety, and device compatibility – so you are always in control. This feature will soon be available in the Microsoft Store. If you are an AI developer and interested in being featured in the AI Hub, let us know here.”

“This new feature summarizes customer reviews and provides a concise summary highlighting the topline details. We know customers use the Microsoft Store to view and gather community feedback when considering and choosing new apps and games. However, especially with popular apps that have thousands of reviews, sifting through each one can take time. Supported by AI, this feature is designed to make the customer experience even more seamless. AI-Generated review summaries will soon be available in the Microsoft Store.”

Source : Microsoft



