Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner and Flying Spur Hybrid unveiled at Guangzhou Auto Show

Bentley has unveiled two new cars at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China, the Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner, and Flying Spur Hybrid.

The company has also shown off its new Bentayga S SUV in China at the Guangzhou Auto Show, the show started on the 19th of November.

Bentley Motors debuted the two latest additions to the Flying Spur family of grand touring sedans in China at the Guangzhou Auto Show on the 19 November 2021. The Flying Spur is a hugely successful and important car in the Chinese market for Bentley with strong demand after the pandemic, increasing sales by 200 per cent since last year.

The pinnacle of the family – the Flying Spur Mulliner – combines the very finest in modern craftsmanship and breath-taking luxury. Alongside, the Flying Spur Hybrid demonstrates the early steps Bentley is taking on its journey to become an end-to-end carbon neutral organisation and the world’s leading sustainable luxury mobility company.

Taking its place as the flagship of the Bentley model range, the new Flying Spur Mulliner appeals to customers who desire an even greater focus on elegant details. The most luxurious Flying Spur to date has been created and developed by Bentley Mulliner and designed, engineered and handcrafted in England.

You can find out more details about the new Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner and Flying Spur Hybrid over at the Bentley website at the link below.

Source Bentley

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals