Bentley Continental GT and GT Convertible get new winter options

Bentley is launching new winter wheel packages for the upcoming colder season. Customers who are interested in a fresh new look for their Bentley can choose to prepare their car for winter, with an elegant 21″ alloy wheel – bringing new visual appeal to match the enhanced winter performance offered by Bentley’s Pirelli winter tyres.

There are four 21” winter wheel packages now available – one for Continental GT, GT Convertible and Flying Spur, one for Continental GT Speed and two for Bentayga. Through specially developed winter tyres, owners of all models will have the confidence to enjoy the performance of their vehicles during the wintery conditions. Continental GT and GT Convertible owners are now able to select the beautiful twin-10-spoke alloy wheel with a dark grey painted and bright-machined finish for the first time this winter.

The wheel packages provide the simplest method for swapping between summer and winter tyres and helps to prolong tyre wear whilst used in their optimum conditions.

Winter tyres are far more effective than summers tyres in low temperatures (below 7°C / 45°F) and ensure maximum available traction and performance on cold tarmac, snow and ice. Three particular design features of winter tyres make this possible:

