Bentley Flying Spur hybrid drives across Iceland using renewable energy

Bentley has driven their Bentley Flying Spur hybrid car across Iceland using only renewable energy, the journey was for a total of 733km or 455 miles, and is was done completely on renewable energy.

The trip was designed to demonstrate the environmental credentials of the vehicle according to Bentley, more details are below.

Using only energy from waste straw and the power of the planet, an engineering prototype Flying Spur Hybrid has completed a dramatic test as part of the car’s sign off and Bentley’s development of renewable fuels. The Azure Purple Flying Spur Hybrid covered the 733 km (455 miles) required to drive across Iceland in a single stint and entirely on renewable power, through a combination of 100 per cent second generation biofuel and geothermally-sourced electricity available from the Icelandic power grid.

The journey is validation both of the grand touring range of Bentley’s new Hybrid – the second to be launched following the Bentayga Hybrid – and of Bentley’s research into biofuels that can be used without engine modification. The fuel used conforms to the same EN228 standard as ordinary pump gasoline, yet is created entirely from waste biomass (e.g. straw) at no cost to food production or the natural ecosystem. The combination of this fuel and the Flying Spur Hybrid’s intelligent electrified powertrain meant an overall reduction of 45 per cent in CO2 emissions on a well-to-wheels basis over the course of the adventure.

You can find out more information about the Bentley Flying Spur hybrid over at Bentley at the link below.

Source Bentley

