New Bentley Bentayga Speed Russian Ballet collection launched

Bentley is launching some new special versions of its Bentley Bentayga Speed SUV, the cars take their inspiration from the Russian Ballet.

A total of six cars will be made and each one will have a different exterior color and a different interior colors.

Bentley Mulliner – Bentley’s in-house bespoke division – has created the world’s first car collection paying homage to Russian ballet, one of the most graceful and emotive expressions of human artistry. Based on the Bentayga Speed, the pinnacle of the range and powered by a W12 engine handcrafted in Crewe, this six car collection opens the first chapter of the Russian Heritage Editions, an annual project to create exclusive thematic versions especially for Russian customers.

Bespoke content centres around iconic ballet moves, with each car in the collection focusing on a different motion. Handcrafted details celebrate the dramatic beauty of ballet in the finest materials and with unrivalled precision.

Each of the six vehicles has a different exterior paint from the extensive Bentley palette, including three vehicles in duo-tone. The interiors are based on four different specifications, consisting of a bespoke interior split, unique contrast stitching, bespoke ballet embroidery in silver and a contemporary ballet overlay on the passenger fascia.

You can find out more details about these unique versions of the Bentley Bentayga Speed over at Bentley at the link below.

Source Bentley

