Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner unveiled

Bentley have unveiled their latest luxury vehicle, the Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner and the car is available as a V6 hybrid and with a V8 or V12 engine options.

The company has said that this is their most luxurious Flying Spur to date and it is also the first electrified Mulliner Bentley.

Beautifully appointed detailing includes exclusive Mulliner 22-inch wheels, in a grey painted and polished finish, with self-levelling wheel caps that remain upright as the wheels rotate. A “Double Diamond” front grille and chrome front lower grille are matched by bespoke Mulliner branded wing vents and Satin Silver painted mirror caps. The iconic Bentley Flying B is electronically deployed and illuminated, while the Flying Spur Mulliner also features jewel fuel and oil caps.

Mulliner illuminated outer treadplates and deep-pile Mulliner overmats welcome passengers inside the ultimate Flying Spur cabin, which offers a Mulliner curation of eight custom-made, three-colour combinations. The sumptuously trimmed cockpit is complemented by accent colour piping and unique Mulliner embroidery to the hand-stitched seats.

An example of one of the curated interiors – Ascot – is a combination of Imperial Blue leather to the instrument panel, door trims and headlining while a light tan leather called Camel, emphasises the style of the seats. White micro-piping, embroidery and accent line combines a third colour into the unique Mulliner interior.

You can find out more details about the Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner over at the Bentley website at the link below.

Source Bentley

