Bentley Continental GT Speed Launches 25th June

The automotive world is eagerly anticipating the launch of the Bentley Continental GT Speed on June 25th, a vehicle that promises to redefine the standards of luxury and performance. As the fourth-generation model in the Continental GT lineup, the GT Speed represents the culmination of Bentley’s engineering prowess and unwavering commitment to crafting the ultimate driving experience.

Unrivaled Power and Sustainable Luxury

Under the hood, the Continental GT Speed boasts an astonishing 782 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful Bentley ever created. This immense power is delivered through a innovative Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, which not only delivers breathtaking acceleration but also showcases Bentley’s dedication to sustainable luxury. With an electric-only range of 50 miles (80 km) and a WLTP CO2 figure under 50 g/km, the GT Speed proves that exceptional performance and environmental responsibility can coexist harmoniously.

Engineering Marvel: Advanced Chassis Technology

The Continental GT Speed’s performance is not solely attributed to its powerful engine; it also benefits from a suite of advanced chassis technologies. These include active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, which optimizes power distribution to each wheel for maximum traction and stability. The four-wheel steering system enhances agility and maneuverability, while the electronic Limited Slip Differential ensures optimal power delivery in all driving conditions. The 48V electric active anti-roll control minimizes body roll during cornering, and the advanced dual-valve dampers provide a smooth and comfortable ride without compromising handling precision.

The combination of these innovative features has earned the Continental GT Speed the title of the first ‘everyday supercar’ in its segment. This claim was recently validated when the car achieved an unofficial “underwater speed record” in Norway’s Ryfylke Tunnel, reaching a top speed of 208 mph (335 km/h).

Craftsmanship and Customization

In addition to its exceptional performance capabilities, the Bentley Continental GT Speed showcases the brand’s renowned craftsmanship and attention to detail. The interior is a testament to luxury, featuring the finest materials and meticulous workmanship. From the hand-stitched leather upholstery to the precision-crafted wood veneers, every element of the cabin exudes opulence and refinement.

Bentley offers an extensive range of customization options, allowing buyers to personalize their Continental GT Speed to their exact preferences. From exterior paint colors to interior trim combinations, the possibilities for creating a truly unique vehicle are virtually limitless.

Beyond100: Bentley’s Vision for Sustainable Luxury Mobility

The launch of the Continental GT Speed aligns with Bentley’s Beyond100 strategy, which outlines the company’s ambition to lead the industry in sustainable luxury mobility. By embracing hybrid technology and continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation, Bentley aims to reduce its environmental impact while maintaining the exceptional performance and luxury that define the brand.

As the automotive landscape evolves, the Bentley Continental GT Speed serves as a beacon of what is possible when innovative engineering, sustainable practices, and timeless craftsmanship converge. It represents not only the pinnacle of the Continental GT lineup but also a glimpse into the future of luxury driving.

Availability and Ordering

The Bentley Continental GT Speed will be available for order starting June 25th. While pricing details have not been officially announced, it is expected to command a premium befitting its status as the ultimate expression of luxury and performance. Prospective buyers are encouraged to contact their local Bentley dealership for more information and to arrange a test drive to experience the unparalleled capabilities of this extraordinary vehicle firsthand.

Source Bentley



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals