Porsche and TAG Heuer create unique 718 Cayman GT4 RS

Porsche and TAG Heuer have created two unique cars that are based on the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, and these new cars take their design inspiration from the Porsche 550 Coupe.

Porsche and TAG Heuer have been partners for many years, dating back to a long-term partnership in motorsports, followed by several collaborative watch launches and now resulting in the development of an exclusive car project. The ‘TAG Heuer x Porsche – Legends of Panamericana’ Sonderwunsch project was inspired by the 550 Coupé in which two customer teams raced in the Carrera Panamericana in 1953. It is based on the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. As an uncompromising car that impresses with its lightweight construction, exceptionally agile chassis tuning and sophisticated aerodynamics, the design of the highest-performing series Cayman is similar to that of the legendary racing car. The Sonderwunsch car with racing number 154 will début this weekend at Rennsport Reunion 7, where it goes on display in the ‘TAG Heuer Heritage Experience’ exhibition.

The two sports cars were constructed in the Porsche Sonderwunsch workshop in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen with the assistance of Style Porsche, the company archive, Porsche Latin America and of in partnership with TAG Heuer. The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur experts enhance unique sports cars with a combination of skilled craftsmanship and attention to detail. As part of its Co-Creation strategy, Porsche is thus reinterpreting its legendary Sonderwunsch programme from the late 1970s, which will enable it to design one-off cars requested by customers.

You can find out more details about these unique versions of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, over at Porsche at the link below, the cars look interesting from the photos.

