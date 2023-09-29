Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport unveiled (Video)

Porsche has unveiled a new version of its 911, the Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport, this car is designed for the track and it comes with some impressive performance, the car is based on the 992 generation 911 GT3 R.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport comes with 620 PS or 611 horsepower and the car will be limited to just 77 cars worldwide, it can be seen in action in the video below from Porsche.

The new 911 GT3 R Rennsport seamlessly blends the commanding presence of a top-tier race car with contemporary design features. While it pays homage to the brand’s storied racing heritage, it avoids veering into nostalgia.

Key performance attributes from the original GT3, like aerodynamic efficiency and downforce, are largely preserved. True to its racing pedigree, the 911 GT3 R Rennsport maintains a design where form is dictated by function.

“The new Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport offers the experience of driving a nine-eleven-based racing car in what is probably the most primal form,” Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Motorsport, emphasises. “It gives you goose bumps whenever you look at it and it combines the finest motorsport technology with a design language that is typical of Porsche. With its exceptional performance, the 911 GT3 R rennsport makes our brand’s history both tangible and audible. It is only fitting that we will be presenting it to Porsche’s large fan community at Rennsport Reunion 7 in Laguna Seca. This is an exclusive offer to our customers that really knows only one limit: the limited edition of 77 units.”

You can find out more information about the new limited edition Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport over at Porsche at the link below, the car will cost $1,046,000, we suspect it will be sold out quickly.

Source Porsche



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals