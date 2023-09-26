New Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUV gets official (Video)

Porsche has added a new model to its SUV range with the launch of the new Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUV, and the car features a three-litre V6 engine that is combined with an electric motor.

The new Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid comes with 519 PS or 512 horsepower and the new electric motor produces 176 PS and the petrol engine produces 353 PS, the car has a 0 to 61 miles per hour time of just 4.7 seconds.

The Cayenne S E-Hybrid offers a smooth yet sporty ride thanks to its adaptive air suspension. Its advanced tech allows for a wide range of driving experiences. The latest hybrid system boosts efficiency, letting you drive up to 90 km on electric power alone, thanks to a 25.9 kWh battery. Charge it fully in under 2.5 hours with an 11 kW power source.

Looks-wise, it fits right in with the Cayenne lineup, sporting standard 20-inch wheels and dual stainless-steel exhausts. Choose from Silver or Black exterior packages, depending on the model. Standard matrix LED headlights to enhance safety and visibility, with an option for even more advanced HD matrix LEDs.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUV over at Porsche at the link below, the car is available to order now and the first deliveries will start in November, poricing for the car starts at £87,100 in the UK. You can see the car in action in the video below.

Source Porsche



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals