MDT-MINI 4 Wheel electric scooter with 50km/h top speed and 100km range

The MDT-MINI is a rugged four-wheel electric scooter featuring a high-hardness stainless steel body, designed to provide users with a a perfect blend of style and durability. Whether you’re standing or sitting, the MDT-MINI offers a comfortable and stable ride, thanks to its shock absorber springs and ergonomic design.

With a simple twist of the throttle, you’ll feel the power of the dual 1000W rear-wheel motors come to life. The 48V30AH lithium battery provides an impressive range of up to 100 kilometers on a single charge, giving you the freedom to explore far and wide without worrying about running out of juice. And when it’s time to recharge, the dual charging port and high-speed 56.4V 3A GaN charger will have your MDT-MINI ready to go in just 4-8 hours.

Early bird rewards are now available for the fresh project from roughly $1499 or £1202 (depending on current exchange rates). As you navigate through the city streets, you’ll appreciate the agility and maneuverability of this compact e-scooter. Weaving through traffic and tight spaces becomes a breeze, and with speeds of up to 50km/h, you’ll reach your destination in no time. The 11-inch all-terrain tubeless tires provide excellent traction and stability, ensuring a smooth ride even on bumpy roads or uneven surfaces.

But the MDT-MINI isn’t just limited to urban environments. Its versatility shines through when you take it off the beaten path. Whether you’re cruising along a sandy beach, tackling a gravel trail, or climbing a steep mountain road, this e-scooter is built to handle it all. The powerful motors and efficient battery make light work of 30-degree inclines, allowing you to conquer any terrain with ease.

Safety is always a top priority, and the MDT-MINI has you covered. The hydraulic disc brakes provide reliable stopping power in any condition, while the shock absorber springs and protective enclosed battery compartment offer added peace of mind. The front and rear LED lights ensure high visibility in low-light conditions, and the IP6 waterproof rating means you can ride with confidence even in wet weather.

Assuming that the MDT-MINI funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the MDT-MINI four wheel electric scooter project scan the promotional video below.

But the MDT-MINI isn’t just a personal transportation device; it’s also an invaluable tool for professionals and businesses. With a load capacity of up to 350 kilograms, this e-scooter is perfect for hauling cargo, making deliveries, or transporting equipment. The spacious deck and sturdy construction provide ample room and support for all your transportation needs.

As you unlock your MDT-MINI with a simple NFC tap or password entry, you’ll feel a sense of security and exclusivity. This e-scooter is more than just a mode of transportation; it’s an extension of your lifestyle. Whether you’re a daily commuter looking to save time and money, an adventurer seeking new experiences, or a professional in need of reliable cargo transport, the MDT-MINI is your perfect companion.

So go ahead, embrace the freedom and flexibility that the MDT-MINI offers. With its unparalleled versatility, powerful performance, and innovative features, this four-wheel electric scooter is ready to transform the way you travel. Whether you’re cruising through the city, exploring the great outdoors, or tackling your daily errands, the MDT-MINI is here to make every journey an adventure. Get ready to experience transportation like never before, and discover a world of possibilities with the MDT-MINI.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and operational specifications for the four wheel electric scooter, jump over to the official MDT-MINI crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

