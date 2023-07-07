Volkswagen autonomous driving test program launched in the USA

Volkswagen has announced the launch of its new autonomous driving test program in the USA. The company has created a test fleet of all-electric ID. Buzz vehicles and the test will take place in Austin Texas.

The test will start with a fleet of 10 ID. Buxx vehicles which have been kitted out with an autonomous driving technology, that has been created by Volkswagen and Mobileye.

We are thrilled to bring our exciting ID. Buzz vehicles to American roads”, said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. “Expanding Volkswagen Group’s global autonomous driving vehicle program to the United States marks an important milestone for us. In the future, we will tap into rising demand for new mobility services, and with our iconic ID. Buzz, we will also offer a truly captivating product to support transportation services American consumers can rely upon and trust.”

The start of VWGoA’s test program in the U.S. marks a further push for Volkswagen Group’s global autonomous driving vehicle research and development. VWGoA will lead the strategy and business development in the U.S., and has established a subsidiary named Volkswagen ADMT, LLC1 to support the rollout of its autonomous driving vehicle program, with teams in Belmont, Calif. and Austin, Texas. The company plans to also employ team members who worked with Argo AI.

You can find out more details about the Volkswagen autonomous driving test program over at the company’s website at the link below, it will be interesting to see how the technology is developed.

Source Volkswagen



