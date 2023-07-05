This is the new Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen has unveiled its latest compact SUV, the new Volkswagen T-Cross and the car gets a range of upgrades over the previous model, this includes the latest technology and a range of design updates.

The updated T-Cross immediately stands out due to its contemporary exterior aesthetics and new colour palette. The facelift is especially evident in its redesigned front and rear, complete with integrated LED headlights, daytime running lights, and LED taillight clusters.

The pioneering IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, a novel invention from Volkswagen, is introduced for the first time on the T-Cross. The range now features three new colors, Grape Yellow, Clear Blue Metallic and Kings Red Metallic.

The new T-Cross interior features a revamped infotainment system, with a standard 8-inch touchscreen and an optional 9.2-inch version. Digital instruments are now a standard feature across all models. The redesigned dash panel and front door trims, reminiscent of larger VW models, boast high-quality materials. Standard features include manual air conditioning, with an optional Air Care Climatronic automatic system available.

The updated base model of the T-Cross now comes with features such as LED headlights and taillights, a multifunction camera, Dynamic Road Sign Display, a Digital Cockpit, and a standalone infotainment display. The Life version adds 16-inch alloy wheels and a leather multifunction steering wheel. The top models, the elegant Style and the sporty R-Line, offer enhanced specification packages. All T-Cross models are equipped with Volkswagen’s efficient TSI engines.

Volkswagen has said that they will start to take pre-orders on the new T-Cross SUV from the third quarter of 2023 and the first deliveries will start to arrive with customers in the first quarter of 2024. The exact pricing for this new model has not been announced as yet, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Volkswagen



