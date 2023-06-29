Geeky Gadgets

Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid pre-orders start at €93,870

Volkswagen Touareg R eHybridVolkswagen has announced that it has started to take pre-orders on the new Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid in Europe and the car starts at €93,870 this is the top performance model in the new Touareg range.

The new Touareg R eHybrid features a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbocharged engine and electric drive motor with a system output of 340 kW (462 PS) as well as torque of 700 Nm as standard. This makes it possible to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and achieve a top speed of 250 km/h. In addition, the new model has a roof load sensor that is networked with the suspension electronics. The further development of the suspension and control systems in the Touareg R eHybrid ensures even greater stability and precision in both dynamic and comfort-oriented driving situations.

Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid

The standard highlights of the premium model include the redesigned, even more intuitive Innovision Cockpit with a central touchscreen (display diagonal: 38 centimetres, or 15 inches) and the new IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights. Their more than 38,000 interactive LEDs project a light carpet exactly onto the driving lane and illuminate the road more precisely than ever before. A further optional high-tech feature is available for the Touareg R eHybrid: Park Assist Pro prepared for remotely controlled parking. It enables control of the process of driving in and out of parking spaces from a smartphone (via Volkswagen App) and can also be used in very tight parking spaces.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid over at the Volkswagen website at the link below, the car is now available to pre-order.

Source Volkswagen

