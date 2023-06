Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid pre-orders start at €93,870

Volkswagen has announced that it has started to take pre-orders on the new Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid in Europe and the car starts at €93,870 this is the top performance model in the new Touareg range.

The standard highlights of the premium model include the redesigned, even more intuitive Innovision Cockpit with a central touchscreen (display diagonal: 38 centimetres, or 15 inches) and the new IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights. Their more than 38,000 interactive LEDs project a light carpet exactly onto the driving lane and illuminate the road more precisely than ever before. A further optional high-tech feature is available for the Touareg R eHybrid: Park Assist Pro prepared for remotely controlled parking. It enables control of the process of driving in and out of parking spaces from a smartphone (via Volkswagen App) and can also be used in very tight parking spaces.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid over at the Volkswagen website at the link below, the car is now available to pre-order.

Source Volkswagen



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy