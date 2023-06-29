Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid pre-orders start at €93,870

Volkswagen has announced that it has started to take pre-orders on the new Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid in Europe and the car starts at €93,870 this is the top performance model in the new Touareg range.

The standard highlights of the premium model include the redesigned, even more intuitive Innovision Cockpit with a central touchscreen (display diagonal: 38 centimetres, or 15 inches) and the new IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights. Their more than 38,000 interactive LEDs project a light carpet exactly onto the driving lane and illuminate the road more precisely than ever before. A further optional high-tech feature is available for the Touareg R eHybrid: Park Assist Pro prepared for remotely controlled parking. It enables control of the process of driving in and out of parking spaces from a smartphone (via Volkswagen App) and can also be used in very tight parking spaces.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen Touareg R eHybrid over at the Volkswagen website at the link below, the car is now available to pre-order.

