Belkin Boost Charge Pro MagSafe charger launched

Belkin has launched a new MagSafe charger for Apple devices, the Belkin Boost Charge Pro MagSafe and it can charge three Apple devices at once.

The Belkin Boost Charge Pro MagSafe is capable of charging the iPhone, the Apple Watch and Apple AirPods, it will work with the Apple Watch Series 7 and the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

Rethink where and how you charge with this design-forward 3-in-1 power solution. Get up to 33% faster charging for Apple Watch Series 7 while the MagSafe charging pad delivers a fast wireless charge for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models.* Modern minimalist design sensibilities and lay-flat design go anywhere and look great everywhere.

We use the new magnetic fast charging module for Apple Watch Series 7 in our 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad, so you can fast charge 0 to 80% in about 45 minutes.*

The lay-flat design is compact enough to slide into your bag and take with you, so you can keep your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods charged from anywhere.

Official MagSafe technology simplifies your iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 model charging experience with seamless alignment and a faster charge up to 15W.

You can find out more details about the new Belkin Boost Charge Pro MagSafe over at Belkin at the link below, the device will retail for $149.99.

Source Belkin, 9 to 5 Mac

