Speed Test: iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have very similar specifications, both handsets are powered by the Apple A15 Bionic processor although each one is slightly different, now we get to find out if there is any difference in the speed test of the iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro.

The main difference between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro is the RAM, the iPhone 13 comes with 4GB of RAM and the iPhone 13 Pro has 6GB of RAM.

The iPhone 13 is A15 Bionic processor with a 4 core GPU and the iPhone 13 Pro is powered by the A15 Bionic with a 5 core GPU, let’s find out if this has any major impact on speed

The handsets do also have some other differences, this includes the cameras and also the 120Hz display on the iPhone 13 Pro.

As we can see from the iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro video, the two handsets perform in a very similar way throughout the tests. The iPhone 13 Pro does have the edge though in some of the tests and it was slightly quicker in the first round of the iPhone tests.

In the second round of tests, the iPhone 13 Pro was the fastest of the two handsets with a time of 2:41.82, the iPhone 13 took 3:03.30 for the same test.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals