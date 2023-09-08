Baldur’s Gate 3 PlayStation 5 technical review by Digital Foundry

If you are considering purchasing the new Baldur’s Gate 3 role-playing game created by Larian Studios for the Sony PlayStation 5. It might be worth your while checking out this comprehensive technical review by the team over at Digital Foundry. As you would expect the navigating the games menu system, spells and character inventory is is going to be a lot different than playing on a PC with a keyboard and mouse.

“Gather your party, and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a Mind Flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil. From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG, set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 PlayStation 5 technical review

“The breakout hit of the year, Baldur’s Gate 3 has arrived on PlayStation 5 and… it’s pretty great actually! In the Digital Foundry tech review, we stack up the PS5 against the PC version, finding that the console version is effectively running at PC’s ultra settings. We look into frame-rates in the quality and performance modes and – yes – we see how the CPU-heavy Act 3 plays out on PS5 in both single and split-screen modes.”

The game is currently available on multiple platforms, including PC (Steam and GOG), PlayStation 5 and GeForce Now. If you are considering playing the game on PC then Larian Studios recommends the following minimum and recommended hardware specifications.

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel I5 4690 / AMD FX 8350 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 / RX 480 (4GB+ of VRAM) DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 150 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i7 8700K / AMD r5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia 2060 Super / RX 5700 XT (8GB+ of VRAM) DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 150 GB available space

