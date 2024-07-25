Bad Monkey new Vince Vaughn movie for Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is set to premiere its latest comedy series, “Bad Monkey,” on August 14, 2024. The show, based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel, features Vince Vaughn in the lead role and promises a blend of humor and intrigue. The series will debut with the first two episodes, followed by weekly releases every Wednesday until October 9, 2024.

“Bad Monkey” follows the story of Andrew Yancy, played by Vince Vaughn, a former Miami Police Department detective who has been demoted to a health inspector in the Florida Keys. Yancy’s mundane life takes a turn when he stumbles upon a human arm fished up by tourists. Determined to prove it’s a case of murder, Yancy sees this as his ticket back to the police force. However, he must navigate through a series of eccentric Floridian characters and a troublesome monkey to solve the mystery.

Cast

The series features an impressive ensemble cast, including: L. Scott Caldwell (“The Fugitive”), Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe”), Meredith Hagner (“Search Party”), Natalie Martinez (“La Promesa del Retorno”), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live,” “Holidate”), Michelle Monaghan (“Gone Baby Gone”), Ronald Peet (“First Reformed”), Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”), Special guest star John Ortiz (“American Fiction”) and Guest stars Zach Braff (“Scrubs”), Ashley Nicole Black (“Ted Lasso”), Scott Glenn (“The Leftovers”), and Charlotte Lawrence in her television debut.

Production Team

“Bad Monkey” is developed by Bill Lawrence, an award-winning executive producer known for his work on “Ted Lasso” and “Shrinking.” Lawrence serves as the showrunner and executive producer through his Doozer Productions. Other executive producers include Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses (“Scrubs”), Marcos Siega, Vince Vaughn, and Liza Katzer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

“Bad Monkey” marks another collaboration between Bill Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television for Apple TV+. Lawrence has previously worked on the Emmy-nominated series “Shrinking” and the global phenomenon “Ted Lasso,” both of which have garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. This new series is expected to follow in the footsteps of these successful projects, combining Lawrence’s knack for character-driven storytelling with Hiaasen’s unique narrative style.

What to Expect

Viewers can anticipate a mix of comedy and mystery, driven by Vince Vaughn’s portrayal of Andrew Yancy. The show promises to deliver a captivating storyline filled with quirky characters and unexpected twists. The combination of Hiaasen’s engaging plot and Lawrence’s proven track record in television production sets the stage for a series that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.

“Bad Monkey” is poised to be a standout addition to Apple TV+’s lineup of original content. With its intriguing plot, talented cast, and experienced production team, the series is likely to attract a wide audience. Fans of Carl Hiaasen’s novel and newcomers alike will find much to enjoy in this adaptation.

For those interested in exploring more about the creative minds behind “Bad Monkey,” it might be worth looking into Bill Lawrence’s previous works like “Ted Lasso” and “Shrinking.” Additionally, the performances of the ensemble cast members in their past projects could provide further insight into what to expect from this new series.

