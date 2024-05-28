Rokid AR Lite spatial computing glasses powered by Snapdragon 6 $359

If you are looking for a cheaper alternative to the AR spatial computing glasses released by Apple. You might be interested in the new Rokid AR Lite. These innovative augmented reality glasses, powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, are set to extend the way we interact with digital content and the world around us. The Rokid AR Lite brings the functionality and performance of a mid-range smartphone to the realm of augmented reality, offering users an unparalleled experience at an affordable price when compared to Apple Vision.

AR Spatial Computing Glasses

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $359 or £281 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the retail amount, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. The Rokid AR Lite is not just another AR gadget; it is a comprehensive solution designed to enhance a wide range of activities. From video conferencing and document editing to navigation and photography, this device offers a seamless and immersive user experience. With support for high frame rates of 120Hz or 90Hz, the Rokid AR Lite ensures smooth motion and fluid interaction, making it suitable for both professional and personal use.

Imagine conducting a virtual meeting where you can see and interact with your colleagues as if they were right in front of you. Or picture yourself editing a document while simultaneously browsing the web on a floating screen, all without the need for a physical computer. The Rokid AR Lite makes these scenarios a reality, empowering users to multitask and enhance their productivity like never before.

Accessible Innovation

With the assumption that the Rokid AR Lite crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the Rokid AR Lite spatial computing glasses project check out the promotional video below.

One of the most appealing aspects of the Rokid AR Lite is its affordability. With the retail price of USD $749, these unique and more affordable spatial computing glasses offer an accessible entry point into the world of advanced AR technology. Early backers on Kickstarter can take advantage of a special price of USD $499, making it even more enticing for those eager to embrace the future of augmented reality.

Moreover, customers who visit Rokid’s official website before May 27th can gain access to exclusive Pioneer Benefits for just USD $9.90. These benefits include priority shipping, customized T-shirts, unique badges, and VIP group services, adding an extra layer of value to the already impressive Rokid AR Lite package.

Unleashing the Power of YodaOS-Master

At the heart of the Rokid AR Lite lies the YodaOS-Master operating system, a robust and intuitive platform designed specifically for augmented reality applications. This operating system enables the device to support multiple applications on separate floating screens, allowing users to multitask effortlessly. Whether you need to check your email, browse social media, or watch a video, the Rokid AR Lite makes it possible to do so without interrupting your primary task.

In addition to the multi-app mode, the Rokid AR Lite also features a Giant-Screen Mode, which enlarges a single app up to an impressive 300 inches. This feature is particularly useful for presentations, movie watching, or any situation where a larger display is desired. With the Rokid AR Lite, you have the flexibility to customize your viewing experience according to your needs.

A Gateway to the Future

The Rokid AR Lite is more than just a device; it is a gateway to a future where the boundaries between the digital and physical worlds are blurred. As augmented reality technology continues to advance, the possibilities for innovation and transformation are endless. Rokid, with its commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible, is at the forefront of this exciting journey.

From portable entertainment platforms to advanced spatial computing solutions, Rokid offers a range of products and services that cater to various needs. As we look ahead, it is clear that the Rokid AR Lite is just the beginning of a new era in augmented reality. With its unmatched performance, versatility, and accessibility, this device is poised to change the way we interact with technology and the world around us.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and advanced features for the AR spatial computing glasses, jump over to the official Rokid AR Lite crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.

