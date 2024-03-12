Apple Vision Pro provides new medical and health app opportunities

The new Apple Vision Pro spatial computing headset which combines both virtual reality and augmented reality allows developers to create a wealth of new functionality their online services and applications. Imagine being able to step into a virtual operating room and practice complex surgeries without any risk to patients. Or picture a world where doctors can view crystal-clear 3D images of your anatomy to plan a procedure tailored just for you. This is not the stuff of science fiction; it’s happening right now, thanks to the latest advancements in health app development spearheaded by Apple Vision Pro.

The Vision Pro headset is transforming the way healthcare professionals work, learn, and care for patients. By integrating with VisionOS, it’s creating new dimensions in healthcare that were previously unimaginable. As a developer, you have the power to tap into these advanced tools and craft applications that can significantly enhance clinical education, surgical planning, and patient care.

One of the standout applications made possible by Apple Vision Pro is Visage Ease VP. This app provides medical professionals with unprecedented clarity in medical imaging, allowing them to see patient data in ways that were once impossible. Another innovative application is the myMako app, which offers 3D anatomical models that assist surgeons in planning their procedures with precision. These tools are not just improving healthcare practices; they are reshaping them entirely.

Apple Vision Pro offers a wealth of opportunities for app developers

The impact of Vision Pro extends to surgical outcomes and professional training as well. Apps like Stryker’s myMako and Fundamental Surgery are taking surgeries to new levels of success. They provide immersive training experiences that enhance the skills of healthcare professionals, leading to fewer errors in the operating room. This integration marks a significant advancement in medical education and patient safety.

Training for healthcare professionals has become more engaging and effective with Apple Vision Pro. Applications such as CyranoHealth and CollaboratOR 3D offer virtual simulations that help practitioners develop their skills in a safe environment. These advancements ensure that healthcare providers are thoroughly prepared for the challenges of real-life medical scenarios.

The productivity and collaboration among healthcare teams are also seeing a significant boost with Vision Pro. Tools like Siemens Healthineers’ Cinematic Reality app and Epic Systems’ Epic Spatial Computing Concept are merging medical imaging with electronic health records. This integration is enhancing communication among team members and streamlining workflows, leading to improved patient care and more efficient healthcare teams.

But Vision Pro’s influence doesn’t stop at physical health. It’s making strides in behavioral health and wellness too. The Xaia app from Cedars-Sinai uses artificial intelligence to provide immersive mental health support, offering effective therapeutic sessions for patients facing mental health challenges. This showcases the platform’s versatility and its potential to benefit a wide range of patients.

Apple Vision Pro is a clear indication of Apple’s focus on healthcare innovation. It offers a robust platform for developers like you to create applications that can make a real difference in the way healthcare is delivered and experienced. By harnessing the power of this technology, you have the opportunity to contribute to a significant evolution in healthcare, impacting the lives of patients and the work of healthcare professionals around the world.

Health and medical applications designed for the Vision Pro

Fundamental Surgery, which delivers surgical training through spatial computing for Apple Vision Pro.

CollaboratOR 3D by KARL STORZ, which enhances surgical learning opportunities while allowing teams to scale their training efforts.

Elsevier’s Complete HeartX, designed exclusively for Apple Vision Pro, which provides a captivating experience as it delves into the intricacies of the human body to create a realistic and engaging learning environment.

Insight Heart, which lets users understand the human heart like never before. With ARKit, users can easily scan their physical surroundings and visualize 3D hearts using CT data, as well as explore various heart conditions.

Visage Ease VP, which supports immersive spatial experiences for diagnostic imaging and multimedia. UC San Diego Health became the first health system to pilot the technology with the goal of improving patient care, looking at opportunities like potentially helping inefficient tumor board reviews and creating collaborative spaces in healthcare.

Falcon Vue, which unleashes the power of spatial medical imaging viewing across all modalities.

Medivis, which brings SurgicalAR Vision to Apple Vision Pro, enhancing medical imaging to support surgical precision and patient care The Mindfulness app on Apple Vision Pro, designed to transform users’ surroundings into a calming, immersive environment. TRIPP, which delivers signature experiences for Vision Pro with illuminating visuals and Spatial Audio for guided breathing exercises and sleep experience. Healium, which brings beautifully designed experiences to Vision Pro users, helping them relax and build resilience by creating stress-reducing memories of nature-based escapes. Odio, which uses Spatial Audio and intuitive gestures to display beautiful 3D images in a user’s space for focus, relaxation, or peaceful sleep.



