Zoom launches on the Apple Vision Pro

Zoom has announced that it is launching a new app for the Apple Vision Pro AR headset, the app will allow users to connect with their colleagues and customers using the new Vision Pro.

Zoom on the Apple Vision Pro will come with a range of features which will include Personas and Spatial Zoom at launch, other features including 3D Object Sharing, Zoom Team Chat, and more will be available later this year.

Zoom on Apple Vision Pro helps teammates stay connected no matter when and where they work, or how they communicate and collaborate,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “The integration of Zoom on Apple Vision Pro and visionOS extends our platform promise of allowing participants the ultimate meeting experience from anywhere and delivers on our commitment of seamless collaboration and communication

With people working in-person, remotely, or hybrid, Zoom is helping users facilitate connection, productivity, and collaboration with their colleagues and customers. Zoom’s app on Apple Vision Pro provides users with a native experience for meetings, giving them exceptional audio and video quality, as well as the ability to easily start, join, collaborate, and schedule meetings.

You can find out more details about the new Zoom app for the Apple Vision Pro over at the Zoom website at the link below, Apple’s new AR headset will go on sale this Friday the 2nd of February.

Source Zoom



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals