Apple Vision Pro shown off in new video

Apple has released a new promo video for their Apple Vision Pro AR headset, the device recently went up for pre-order and it is about to go on sale early next month. We recently heard that pre-orders of the device were rumored to be between 160,000 and 180,000 units which is not bad for a new device from Apple which costs $3,500.

Apple’s latest AR headset is equipped with dual micro-OLED displays, each rendering 23 million pixels. This setup provides a wide color gamut, high dynamic range (HDR), and support for Dolby Vision. Powering these displays, the R1 chip rapidly updates images every 12 milliseconds, working in tandem with the efficient M2 chip. The headset offers a battery life of two hours for general usage, 2.5 hours for video playback, and has the option for extended use with an external battery connected through USB-C.

In the audio department, the headset boasts a state-of-the-art Spatial Audio system, offering an enveloping and rich sound experience. This system customizes Spatial Audio for each user’s ears via dual-driver audio pods, and supports both Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio. The headset’s audio features are enhanced by environmental awareness technology for safety and audio ray tracing that adjusts sound according to the acoustics of the environment.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Apple Vision Pro, the device will go on sale this Friday the 2nd of February and it will retail for $3,499.

