Apple Vision Pro sales between 160,000 and 180,000 in first weekend

The Apple Vision Pro was made available to pre-order last Friday, the device retails for $3,500 and now we have some details on how many units of their new AR headset, Apple sold in its first weekend.

According to a recent report by respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple sold between $160,000 and $180,000 units of the new Apple Vision Pro, Apple sold put of their initial stock of the headsets in the first weekend. You can see the information on sales of the device from Ming-Chi Kyo below.

Based on pre-order inventory and shipping time, I estimated that Apple sold 160,000 to 180,000 Vision Pro units during the first pre-order weekend. As predicted, the Vision Pro sold out immediately after the pre-order opened, with shipping times for all models extending to 5–7 weeks within hours.

The instant sold-out and extended shipping times seem positive at first, but a key concern emerged: shipping times remained unchanged 48 hours after pre-orders opened. It indicates that demand may quickly taper off after the core fans and heavy users place their orders.

If these sale numbers are correct then Apple could ship around 500,000 units of the Apple Vision Pro which would be a good number of devices for such a new device, esp[ecially considering its much higher price tag of $3,500 when compared to devices like the iPhone.

