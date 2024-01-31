Apple Vision Pro gets unboxed (Video)

Are you eager to dive into the world of augmented and virtual reality with Apple’s latest offering? If so, you’ll be pleased to know that the new Apple Vision Pro, priced at a premium $3,500 for the 1TB version, is now stepping into the spotlight. This marks Apple’s initial venture into AR/VR headsets, and the anticipation is tangible. The unboxing video from Marques Brownlee gives us our first look at what Apple has been developing.

When you first lay eyes on the Apple Vision Pro, it’s the packaging that catches your attention. The large, elegantly designed box is just the beginning. Inside, you’ll find the headset itself, a pair of Zeiss optical lens inserts – a thoughtful addition for prescription glasses users, and an optional travel case for an extra $200. This case might seem like a splurge, but for a device of this caliber, it’s worth considering for protection and convenience.

The design of the headset is a testament to Apple’s commitment to sleek, user-friendly products. The Vision Pro is relatively compact, a refreshing change in the often bulky AR/VR market. Its standout feature is the Solo Knit band, a soft, stretchy fabric band that promises comfort without compromising on style. Additionally, there’s the Dual Loop band, offering an alternative fit that’s just as stylish and practical.

Apple doesn’t skimp on accessories. Along with the headset, you’ll find a microfiber cloth for keeping your device spotless, two types of light seal cushions (thin and thick) to suit your comfort preference, and the essential set of instructions. The headset’s power source is a 3,166 mAh battery, heftier than you might expect, and it comes with a 30W USB-C charger to keep your adventures going.

If you’re wondering how the Apple Vision Pro tailors to individual comfort, it’s all in the customization. You can choose from different band sizes and light seal cushions. The Dual Loop band is a notable feature here, ensuring better weight distribution and enhancing comfort, especially for those long VR sessions.

The setup process for the Apple Vision Pro is straightforward but intriguing. It involves selecting your preferred cushion and headband, connecting the battery, and powering up the device. A unique step is the face-scanning process, which requires an iPhone. This ensures the headset fits perfectly to your facial structure, enhancing the immersive experience.

The Vision Pro includes magnetic Zeiss lenses for those who wear prescription glasses, a thoughtful integration that ensures a seamless experience for all users. Its exterior is crafted from glass, so while it looks stunning, it calls for careful handling. This is where the optional travel case might come in handy, providing extra protection for your investment.

As you embark on your journey with the Apple Vision Pro, it’s clear that Apple has put considerable thought into every aspect of this headset. From its design to the accessories and the setup process, every detail has been fine-tuned to deliver an exceptional AR/VR experience. The price tag is steep, but for those invested in cutting-edge technology and immersive experiences, the Vision Pro might just be the next must-have gadget. We are looking forward to seeing how Apple develops the device over the next few years and how much cheaper it can become.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



