Apple Vision Pro 2 to be smaller and lighter

The new Apple Vision Pro will be launching next year and now we have some details on what Apple has planned for the Apple Vision Pro 2, the news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On Newsletter.

According to the report Apple is planning to make their Vision Pro 2 smaller and lighter than their first-generation device, it will also get a range of other upgrades which will include making the device easier for people who wear glasses.

Work on the next Vision Pro remains early, but the company is hoping to make the device lighter and at least slightly smaller. It currently weighs about a pound, and testing has shown that it can feel too heavy for some users — even in short stretches. Apple is considering addressing this on the first model with an over-the-head strap, but making the hardware lighter is a better long-term solution.

Another challenge is making the headset simpler for people who wear glasses. During development of the first Vision Pro, Apple decided to slim down the device by omitting room for prescription eyeglasses. Instead, the company teamed up with Zeiss to sell prescription lenses that attach to the headset’s displays magnetically.

The new Apple Vision Pro will go on sale in early 2024 and the device will retail for $3,500, we wonder how many people will buy the first generation device, many may wait for the 2nd generation device for the various upgrades.

Source Bloomberg



