What the Apple Vision Pro is Like to Use (Video)

Diving into the world of AR and VR, the Apple Vision Pro emerges as a significant player, bringing with it Apple’s unique approach to what it terms ‘spatial computing’. In a detailed exploration by tech reviewer Marques Brownlee, users are offered an intimate glance at the user experience provided by this high-end device. For those curious about the latest in VR technology, particularly from a brand as influential as Apple, this review sheds light on what the new Apple AR headset is like.

Design and Build Quality

First and foremost, the Apple Vision Pro prides itself on its construction. Crafted from a combination of metal and glass, its design screams premium. However, it’s worth noting that this choice of materials contributes to the device’s weight, something users will need to consider. Among its features, it boasts a digital crown for navigation, speakers that support spatial audio, and an array of sensors designed for tracking and interaction, setting a new standard for what users can expect from build quality in VR headsets.

Technology and Features

Under the hood, the Vision Pro is nothing short of impressive. Powered by an M2 chip for heavyweight processing and an R1 chip dedicated to handling sensor data, it’s geared up for high performance. The headset offers eye-tracking capabilities and showcases a distinctive outward-facing display that represents the user’s eyes, known as Personas, enhancing social interaction. Running on Vision OS, it promises a 3D spatial computing experience that blurs the lines between virtual reality and augmented reality, thanks to its high-quality passthrough feature.

User Experience

The review highlights an intuitive and immersive user experience, facilitated by easy navigation through eye and hand gestures. A tailored calibration process ensures the device fits perfectly to the user’s physical features, which not only boosts comfort but also interaction precision. This personalization aspect is a key factor in enhancing the overall user experience.

Applications and Ecosystem

The Vision Pro doesn’t fall short in terms of its applications and ecosystem. It supports specially designed apps that leverage its unique capabilities, as well as standard iPhone and iPad apps. This seamless ecosystem integration, pulling in services and data from the user’s Apple ID, significantly enhances the device’s utility with familiar apps and services, making it a versatile addition to any tech enthusiast’s arsenal.

Personas and Social Interaction

Perhaps one of its most intriguing features is the Personas. This innovative aspect uses outward-facing displays to show either the user’s real eyes or digital representations. It’s designed to maintain a sense of connection with others while using the device, particularly emphasized during FaceTime calls to create a more engaging and natural interaction.

Pros and Cons

Despite its many virtues, the Vision Pro comes with its set of drawbacks. While the immersive quality, precise spatial positioning, and ecosystem integration are highlights, issues such as weight, comfort over extended periods, a limited selection of apps, battery life, and a steep price tag could deter potential users.

The Apple Vision Pro stands as a monumental step forward in the realm of virtual reality and spatial computing. Its unparalleled immersion, detailed tracking capabilities, and robust ecosystem integration set a new benchmark. However, its practicality and value proposition will likely vary based on individual user needs and preferences. As technology continues to evolve, the Vision Pro marks a significant milestone, hinting at the future of personal and social interaction in virtual spaces.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



