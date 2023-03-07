Loud ESP ESP32 audio development platform

If you are in the need for an open source audio development platform powered by ESP32 might be worth your while checking out the new Loud ESP board and touchscreen interface currently available to purchase via Crowd Supply. The Loud ESP has been created to provide users with a rich-audio development board and is available with or without a color touchscreen. Priced from $30 the MCU Core features a ESP32 Dual Core 32-bit LX6 microprocessor running at 240 MHz, 16 MB of flash storage, 8 MB of PSRAM and CP2102 Serial communication / Flashing chip.

Battery management features include Li-Ion battery charging with charge status indication, Battery overcharge and overdischarge protection, Battery overcurrent protection, Battery voltage reading using built-in DAC, Onboard power switch, 2-pin connector for external battery and onboard, 14500 battery holder (touchscreen version only).

Loud ESP audio development platform

“Loud ESP is well suited for a number of different applications. To name just a few examples, it can be used as a portable speaker system with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability, an internet-radio receiver, a framework for developing wearables and talking gadgets, or a smart speaker connected to the platform of your choice, such as Spotify.”

“Loud ESP has a wealth of peripherals to support a wide range of user interaction. It is compact, portable, battery-powered, and designed to accommodate a variety of enclosures, all of which make it an ideal platform for the development of wearables and other smart devices. To help out with that, we maintain a repository of sample code that you can adapt for your own applications.”

Source : Crowd Supply





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals