Spotify stops support for some in car head units

Spotify just recently made its Car Thing more widely available in the USA. Now it has been revealed that the company has stopped support for some third party in car head units.

Spotify has stopped supporting some head units from Pioneer and JVC and it looks like owners of these devices are not happy about it.

The company has released an official statement below, although it explains that the support is ‘deprecated’, it does not explain why this has been done.

We can confirm that support for Pioneer and JVC-Kenwood car audio head units has been deprecated. This means it will no longer be possible to launch the built-in Spotify app from the interface, but you should still be able to play audio from your mobile devices via Bluetooth or through a USB cable.

It is not exactly clear why this has been done by the company with regards to head units from both Pioneer and JVC, although the timing does appear to be around the same time that their new Car Thing device has launched.

The Car Thing is a new in-car device from Spotify that controls the app and music in your car, it is now available in the USA for $90.

Source Slashgear

Image Credit: cottonbro

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals