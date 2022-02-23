Spotify Car Thing is available in the U.S.

Spotify has announced that its new Car Thing player is available to buy in the US, the device is designed to be used in your car and it will retail for $89.99.

The device was available as a limited release form last October to Spotify Premium subscribers and now it is available to everyone. The device can be seen in action in the video below.

We developed Car Thing because we saw that our users desired a more seamless and personalized in-car listening experience, no matter the year or model of their vehicle. With Car Thing, even more audio fans can access Spotify’s entire catalog of music and podcasts across an even wider range of vehicles.

Car Thing enables listeners to play their favorite music and podcasts quickly using “Hey Spotify” voice commands, as well as simple taps, turns, and swipes—allowing listeners to start playing that hit song or the latest podcast episode before they pull out of the driveway. (And it makes it even more effortless to switch to something else when the mood strikes.)

You can find out more details about the Spotify Car Thing over at Spotify at the link below, as yet there are no details on when it will be available in more countries.

Source Spotify

