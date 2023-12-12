Audi RS e-tron GT Ice Race Edition unveiled

Audi has revealed a special edition version of its Audi e-tron GT, the Audi RS e-tron GT Ice Race Edition and just four right-hand drive versions of the car will be made, a total of 99 cars worldwide, each one with cost £150,630 on the road.

Its starting point is a fully electric RS e-tron GT finished in Florett Silver metallic with a black CFRP roof. This is then embellished by a striking foil wrap incorporating silver and white accents referencing snow crystals and ice lakes, and violet detailing representing the bright shades of wintersports eyewear. The foil features targeted transparencies and so does not tint the entire surface, and the white tones it adds achieve a three-dimensional effect against the monochrome silver background. White renderings of the four rings at the front and rear echo the ice race edition concept car, and in combination dark privacy glass the 21-inch black alloy wheels provide striking contrast.

The colour scheme is continued in the interior, which features an Audi exclusive leather package in a diamond silver and black colour combination with violet contrast stitching, and extends the coverage of supple Fine Nappa leather beyond the seats to the upper parts of the centre console, the instrument panel, the door rails and the door armrests. RS floormats with diamond silver piping and violet stitching around the RS logo also set the tone, while Audi exclusive insignias in the Dinamica microfibre door trim inserts attest to the model’s very special status.

You can find out more details about this limited edition Audi RS e-tron GT Ice Race Edition over at the Audi website at the link below, it certainly looks very interesting from the photos.

Source Audi



