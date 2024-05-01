Audi Q6 SUV e-tron and SQ6 SUV e-tron UK Pricing Revealed

The new Audfi Q6 was made official last month and now the car is launching in the UK,with the launch of the Q6 SUV e-tron and SQ6 SUV e-tron. These groundbreaking models represent a significant milestone for the German automaker, demonstrating its dedication to delivering high-end electric mobility solutions. Built on the innovative Premium Platform Electric (PPE), these SUVs combine exceptional performance, state-of-the-art technology, and eco-friendly driving options, setting new benchmarks in the industry. The Audi Electric SUV UK lineup promises to transform the way consumers perceive and experience electric vehicles, with impressive features such as an extensive driving range of up to 381 miles and rapid charging capabilities.

Unparalleled Performance and Cutting-Edge Technology

The Q6 SUV e-tron and its sportier sibling, the SQ6 SUV e-tron, are equipped with an array of advanced technologies and deliver remarkable performance. Both models feature the innovative E3 1.2 electronic architecture, which enhances the overall driving experience by providing seamless connectivity, advanced infotainment systems, and intelligent driver assistance features. The SQ6 SUV e-tron, in particular, stands out with its impressive 490PS power output, which can be further increased to a staggering 517PS using launch control. This enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in a mere 4.3 seconds, offering an exhilarating driving experience. The SQ6 SUV e-tron also boasts additional features such as adaptive air suspension for optimal comfort and handling, and striking OLED taillights that add a touch of sophistication to the vehicle’s exterior.

Pricing and Availability in the UK Market

The Audi Q6 SUV e-tron is available to UK customers at a starting price of £68,975, while the more powerful SQ6 SUV e-tron has a base price of £92,950. Initially, the UK market will have access to the quattro versions of these models, with a choice of Sport, S line, and Edition 1 specifications. These options allow customers to select the features and trim levels that best suit their preferences and requirements. Looking ahead, Audi has plans to expand the range by late 2024, introducing more affordable variants such as the Q6 SUV e-tron starting at £59,975 and the Q6 SUV e-tron performance at £63,475. This strategic move aims to make electric mobility more accessible to a wider audience while maintaining Audi’s commitment to quality and innovation.

Expanding the Electric SUV Portfolio

As part of its long-term strategy, Audi is set to introduce additional variants of the Q6 SUV e-tron and SQ6 SUV e-tron to cater to diverse customer needs and preferences. The expanded lineup will include both all-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive options, providing customers with a choice between standard and performance-oriented models. This expansion not only strengthens Audi’s position in the electric vehicle market but also simplifies the naming conventions of their powertrain-related model classifications, making it easier for customers to understand and differentiate between the various options available.

The introduction of the Audi Q6 SUV e-tron and SQ6 SUV e-tron in the UK market marks a significant step forward in the realm of electric mobility. These vehicles showcase Audi’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology, performance, and sustainability, setting new standards for the industry. As the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, Audi’s innovative offerings are poised to capture the attention of environmentally conscious consumers who seek the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and eco-friendliness.

Source Audi



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals