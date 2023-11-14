New Volvo EM90 MPV electric vehicle unveiled

Volvo has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the new Volvo EM90 MPV and the car will come with a range of up to 738 km or 458 miles on a single charger. The car features a 116 kWh battery that can charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

With the EM90, we aim to bring a new standard of style to the MPV segment. Inside, the EM90 is designed to be your living room on the move. It provides you with ultimate comfort for you to make the most of the time you spend in the car, thanks to Scandinavian design details that offer a truly premium experience.

What really stands out, however, is how the headlights of the EM90 greet you with an illuminating front, including an illuminated logo that appears for the first time on a Volvo car. Inspired by skyscrapers and cutting-edge immersive art, the front exudes high-tech, crafted precision.

At the rear, a lit-up wordmark and stylish rear light design make the EM90 stand out from modern premium design. Our iconic Volvo vertical tail lamps have also evolved. Inspired by the skyline of modern cities, the tail lamp signatures extend both upward and downward, with the metal strip representing the core horizon line.

You can find out more information about the new Volvo EM90 MPV over at the Volvo website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing or a launch date, as soon as we get some more information we will let you know.

Source Volvo



