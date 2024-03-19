Audi Q6 e-tron EV SUV unveiled

Audi has unveiled its latest all-electric SUV, the Audi Q6 e-tron and there will be two models available at launch, the Q6 e-tron quattro and SQ6 e-tron, the Q6 e-tron quattro will start at £68,975 and SQ6 e-tron will start at £92,950.
Both models will go on sale in the UK from the 30th of April and Audi will reveal more details on the pricing of the various versions and trim levels that will be available. The car is built on the new PPE platform which was developed in partnership with Porsche.
