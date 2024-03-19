Audi Q6 e-tron EV SUV unveiled

The Audi Q6 e-tron features advanced electric motors and a 100 kWh lithium-ion battery, achieving up to 381 miles range. It offers models with outputs of 285 kW (388PS) and 380 kW (517PS), the latter with launch control, ensuring Audi’s signature performance. Launching with all-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive variants will follow. The Q6 e-tron quattro goes from 0-62 mph in 5.9 seconds, while the SQ6 e-tron reaches it in 4.3 seconds, with top speeds of 130mph and 142mph, respectively.

Equipped with 800-volt technology, the Q6 e-tron supports rapid charging, adding up to 158 miles in 10 minutes and reaching 80% charge in 21 minutes. It introduces Plug & Charge for easy authorization at compatible stations and allows bank charging with 400-volt stations, splitting its battery to charge both halves simultaneously for enhanced efficiency.

You can find out more information about the new Audi Q6 e-tron electric SUV over at Audi’s website at the link below, it certainly looks interesting from the photos. Audi will start to take orders for this new SUV from April 30th.

Source Audi