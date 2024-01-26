New Porsche Macan Electric in action (Video)

The new Porsche Macan Electric was made official yesterday and now we get to see the car in action in a new promo video from Porsche. The new Macan boasts a considerable range, capable of traveling up to 613 kilometers (approximately 380 miles) on a single charge. It also features rapid charging capabilities.

There are two models in the range at launch, the Macan 4 and the Mac Turbo, in terms of performance, the Macan 4 is equipped with a power output of 408 PS (or 300 kW), while the more robust Macan Turbo offers 639 PS (or 470

Thanks to the sharper proportions and Porsche Design DNA, the new Macan models look dynamic and dominant. “With the all-electric Macan, we are presenting the first Porsche that we are taking electric from an established product identity,” says Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche. “The new Macan is clearly recognisable by its brand identity as part of the Porsche product family. The classic Porsche proportions have been further developed and optimally adapted to the challenges of an electric vehicle. This has further heightened the sporty, modern and dynamic appearance of the Macan. The design makes it clear: The Macan remains the sports car in its segment, even in electric form.”

You can find out more information about the new Porsche Macan Electric over at Porsche at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing or the exact launch date.

Source Porsche



