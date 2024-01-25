This is the new Porsche Macan EV

Porsche has been teasing its latest electric vehicle for a while and now the new Porsche Macan EV is now official there will be two models at launch, the Macan 4 and the Macan Turbo.

The new Porsche Macan will have a range of up to 613 km or 380 miles and it will come with fast charging and some impressive performance, the Macan 4 comes with 408 PS or 300 kW and the Macan Turbo will come with 639 PS or 470 kW.

Ten years after its launch, the Porsche Macan is heading into its second model generation, now in all-electric form. Through its progressive, timeless design, characteristic Porsche performance, long-distance range and high everyday practicality, the new Macan 4 and the new Macan Turbo aim to completely fulfil the requirements of Porsche customers choosing an SUV. “We are taking the Macan to a completely new level – with exceptional E-Performance, the new Driver Experience, and a very impressive design,” said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, on the occasion of the world premiere in Singapore

You can find out more information about the new Porsche Macan EV over at the Porsche website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for Porsche’s latest electric vehicle.

Source Porsche



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals