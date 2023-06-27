Lotus Eletre electric SUV now availabel to order

Lotus has announced that it is now taking orders on its new all-electric SUV in the UK, the Lotus Eletre and car starts at £89,500 on the road in the UK and €95,990 in Europe, it has a range of up to 600km or 373 miles.

The car will come with some impressive performance, the Eletre R model will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of under three seconds and it can charge from 10 to 8- percent in just 20 minutes.

The Lotus Eletre is a striking and progressive new model, the first of a new breed of pure electric performance SUVs. It takes the core principles and Lotus DNA from 75 years of sports car design and engineering, evolving them into desirable all-new lifestyle vehicle.

It’s aimed at a new generation of Lotus customers; those who value the world-class dynamic performance and striking design which have always been part of the Lotus experience, and who also need a practical, versatile, and spacious family-focused vehicle – one that’s packed with the latest digital technology to make their driving life safer and more convenient.

You can find out more information about the new Lotus Eletre electric SUV over at the Lotus website at the link below, and Lotus are now taking orders on this new EV in the UK and in Europe.

Source Lotus



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals