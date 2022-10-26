Lotus Eletre electric SUV starts at £89,500

Lotus has revealed the pricing for its new all-electric SUV, the Lotus Eletre, the car will start at £89,500 in the UK and €95,990 in Europe.

There will be three versions of the Electre at launch, the Eletre, Eletre S, and the Eletre R, and a choice of two powertrains, 603 horsepower or 905 horsepower.

Matt Windle, Group Vice-President and Managing Director, Lotus Cars, commented: “Confirmation of the pricing and specs of the Lotus Eletre is a key moment in the transformation of Lotus through our Vision80 strategy. We know from media and customer feedback that they’re hugely excited by the arrival of this car – indeed, the Eletre has already won awards as 2023’s ‘most excited to see’ new model. Customer deliveries start during the first half of next year.”

He added: “The launch of the Eletre is the natural next step for Lotus. Two-seater sports cars are not for everyone, and we want to offer a Lotus for every stage of your life. The Eletre is the start of that.”

Already thousands of customers around the world have placed deposits to secure their Eletre. Three different versions of the car are available – Eletre, Eletre S and Eletre R – with the choice of two powertrains. Eletre and Eletre S feature the 450 kW / 603 hp single-speed version, with a maximum range of 600 km (373 miles). The Eletre R comes with the flagship 675 kW / 905 hp dual-speed system and a maximum range of 490 km (304 miles). Torque figures are 710 and 985 Nm respectively, delivering a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) performance of either 4.5 or 2.95 seconds. The 112 kWh battery for both versions has a charging time (10%-80%) of just 20 minutes using a rapid charger.

You can find out more information about the new Lotus Eletre electric SUV at the link below. Lotus is planning to take it to the Nürburgring and we are looking forward to finding out how it performs.

Source Lotus



