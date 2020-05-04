ASUS Z490 Series motherboards introduced



Following the same path as other hardware manufacturers such as Gigabyte, ASUS has this month unveiled its new ASUS Z490 Series motherboards created to showcase the full potential of the new 10th Generation Intel Core processors, taking the form of the ROG Maximus XII Extreme, ROG Maximus XII Apex, ROG Strix Z490-E and Z490-F Gaming, ROG Strix Z490-H Gaming and ROG Strix Z490-A Gaming and more.

“Ideal for gamers, enthusiasts and professionals, every ASUS and Republic of Gamers Z490 motherboard features improvements and enhancements to take clock speeds to the next level.” The 10th Gen Intel Core processors offer a combination of high thread counts and superfast single-core clocks. The Z490 chipset offers plenty of cutting-edge connectivity options, including a built-in WiFi controller, numerous USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, Intel Optane memory and chipset RAID support.”

for full details on all the new motherboards in the ASUS Z490 motherboard range jump over to the Tech Power Up website by following the link below for the full press release. The ASUS Z490 series motherboards will soon be joined by ASUS and ROG H470, B460, and H410 motherboards, giving users more choices to suit their requirements and budget.

