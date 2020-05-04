Gigabyte Z490 AORUS motherboards unveiled

Hardware manufacturer Gigabyte has this week unveiled its new range of Gigabyte Z490 AORUS motherboards, designed to be fitted with Intel 10th generation processes and featuring 16-phase digital power design and a new and improved Fins-Array II heatsink design.

The new Gigabyte Z490 AORUS motherboards offer expansion for PCIe 4.0 grade PCBs, PCIe slots, M.2 slots, and controllers for the highest bandwidth quality says Gigabyte. “Although storage capacities on NVMe M.2 SSDs continue to increase and many of these SSDs are double sided, M.2 SSD heatsinks on most motherboards only cover one side of the SSD, leaving the storage drives vulnerable to overheating. To address this potential bottleneck, select GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS motherboards come with Thermal Guard II. With unique adjustments from the previous generation M.2 heatsink, the new patented design ensures that both sides of the M.2 SSD are adequately cooled to prevent thermal throttling under high-speed operation.”

“GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS motherboards bring back fan favorite technologies such as RGB Fusion with support for digital lighting strips, Smart Fan 5 Technology, USB TurboCharger for ultra-fast charging on phones, and other technologies. GIGABYTE BIOS has been completely revamped with a new graphical interface that displays key information on clock speeds, memory, storage devices, fan statuses/settings, and other important hardware information in a more intuitive and user friendly manner. Q-Flash Plus technology allows the user to maintain the system’s BIOS in a USB flash drive without installing a CPU, RAM, GPU, and other peripherals.

GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS motherboards offer a diverse range of enticing features for overclocking, gaming and much more. With GIGABYTE signature Ultra-Durable technology, all-solid capacitors, digital power designs with intelligent fan control design, these all new motherboards manage to be both energy-saving and environmental friendly while offering the best performance and durability. GIGABYTE Z490 AORUS Gaming motherboards represent the next generation of PC technology.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Gigabyte, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU

